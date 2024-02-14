Cry for justice: Missing Laikipia girl’s body found in the bush as it emerges that her biological father is responsible for her brutal murder! This is why he killed her (PHOTOs).

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 - A high school girl who went missing a few weeks ago was found brutally murdered and her body dumped in a bush.
The slain girl’s father is believed to have killed her.
It is alleged that he planned the murder after she told her
mother that he had impregnated her.
The ruthless man stabbed his daughter to death and doused
her face with acid.
Her face was badly disfigured when her body was discovered
in the forest.
The man has since gone into hiding after the body was
discovered.
This is shocking!
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
