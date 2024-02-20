RUTO overheard bragging to South African President CYRIL RAMAPHOSA that he has stashed a lot of money in his country - Is he overtaxing Kenyans, looting the money and stashing it in SA? (VIDEO).





Tuesday, February 20, 2024 - President William Ruto was filmed sharing a light moment with South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, on the sidelines of the just concluded African Union Summit of Heads of State and Government in Ethiopia.

Ruto was overheard telling Ramaphosa that he has stashed a lot of money in his country.

"A lot of my money now is in your country,’’ Ruto told Ramaphosa as they shared a light moment while walking out of a venue where heads of state had converged for a meeting.

The video was shared by Gabriel Oguda on his X account, sparking a lot of reactions from his followers.

‘’Ruto is just making himself rich he is not working for Kenyans,’’ one of the X users reacted.

Cases of African leaders looting money and stashing them in foreign countries are common.

Watch the video.

"A lot of my money now is in your country."



WE FOUND AN EMPTY TREASURY, AND OTHER SHORT STORIES. pic.twitter.com/FnnaoBFCRp — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) February 20, 2024

