Germany World Cup hero ANDREAS BREHME, 63, dies of cardiac arrest



Tuesday, February 20, 2024 – Germany World Cup hero, Andreas Brehme, who scored West Germany's winning goal in the 1990 World Cup final, has died at the age of 63.

German newspaper Bild reported that Brehme died on Monday night, Febuary 19, in Munich, apparently of a cardiac arrest.

Brehme was reportedly admitted to the emergency room of a clinic on Ziemssenstrasse, close to his apartment, but couldn't be saved.

Brehme played 86 times for Germany during his playing career and for Kaiserslautern, Bayern Munich, and Inter Milan among others at club level.

The left-back slotted home the decisive 85th-minute penalty as Franz Beckenbauer's side beat Argentina 1-0 in Rome.

Brehme's decade-long international career, which featured eight goals, saw him play at the 1986, 1990 and 1994 World Cups and the European Championships of 1984, 1988 and 1992.

He was named in the tournament's best team in 1984, 1990 and 1992. As well as winning in 1990, he was involved in losing finals for West Germany against Argentina in 1986 and Denmark in 1992.

Bayern Munich tweeted following the news: 'FC Bayern are extremely saddened by the sudden passing of Andreas Brehme.

'We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Andreas Brehme will forever be in our hearts, as a World Cup winner and, more importantly, as a very special person. He will forever be part of the FC Bayern family. Rest in peace, Andi!'