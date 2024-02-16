UDA MP now reveals why RUTO has not and will never defeat and eliminate bandits in North Rift – This will shock many

Friday, February 16, 2024 – With the ongoing operations in North Rift and the subsequent increased bandit activities, it is now safe to say the government of President William Ruto is overwhelmed and may not eradicate banditry in the region.

This was corroborated by Baringo North Member of Parliament Joseph Mekilap, who claimed that bandits are undefeatable in the North Rift because of black magic.

Speaking yesterday, Mekilap called on the Ministry of Interior to eradicate black magic in the North Rift region for them to be successful in ending banditry.

The UDA MP noted that the bandits pass through the Oloibons before going to conduct raids adding that those who don’t practice the black magic die during the raids.

“There is a need for the government to invest in intelligence and be able to deal with elders that practice black magic.

"All the bandits that come from Tiaty pass through the Oloibons to get blessings, those who do not pass through the Oloibons die in the raids,” Mekilap claimed.

The Baringo North MP also urged the government to go after North Rift leaders who allegedly wear black magic ornaments when going for security meetings.

His remarks come after Directorate Of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives grilled leaders from Turkana, West Pokot, Baringo, and Samburu counties over insecurity in the North Rift.

The region has witnessed several attacks in recent months with more than twenty people killed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST