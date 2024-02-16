UDA MP now reveals why RUTO has not and will never defeat and eliminate bandits in North Rift – This will shock many

Friday, February 16, 2024 – With the ongoing operations in North Rift and the subsequent increased bandit activities, it is now safe to say the government of President William Ruto is overwhelmed and may not eradicate banditry in the region.
This was corroborated by Baringo North Member of Parliament
Joseph Mekilap, who claimed that bandits are undefeatable in the North Rift
because of black magic.
Speaking yesterday, Mekilap called on the Ministry of
Interior to eradicate black magic in the North Rift region for them to be
successful in ending banditry.
The UDA MP noted that the bandits pass through the Oloibons
before going to conduct raids adding that those who don’t practice the black
magic die during the raids.
“There is a need for the government to invest in intelligence and be able to deal with elders that practice black magic.
"All the
bandits that come from Tiaty pass through the Oloibons to get blessings, those
who do not pass through the Oloibons die in the raids,” Mekilap claimed.
The Baringo North MP also urged the government to go after
North Rift leaders who allegedly wear black magic ornaments when going for security
meetings.
His remarks come after Directorate Of Criminal
Investigations (DCI) detectives grilled leaders from Turkana, West Pokot,
Baringo, and Samburu counties over insecurity in the North Rift.
The region has witnessed several attacks in recent months
with more than twenty people killed.
