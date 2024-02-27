RUTO may regret promising hustlers’ heaven as RAILA’s MP moves to force him to pay them a monthly salary just to cushion them from the high cost of living – Look!





Tuesday, February 27, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s MP has moved to ensure President William Ruto takes care of hustlers as he promised during campaigns.

This is after he proposed a bill that envisions a situation where the government will pay Kenyans earning low wages to cushion them from the high cost of living.

In the Social Assistance (Amendment) Bill 2023, Suna West Member of Parliament Peter Masara noted that all Kenyans seeking to be part of the program should prove that they earn low wages.

These Kenyans shall be classified as those who are employed but cannot meet their basic needs.

He adds that the person should prove that the failure to have a high source of income is not due to negligence or lack of industry.

If the bill is approved, the Social Assistance Authority shall review the list of those on the list every six months to ascertain whether the person is still eligible for social assistance.

"The bill proposes to require the Cabinet Secretary in consultation with the Authority to regularly review the interval payments and the amounts payable under social assistance to persons in need to reflect the changes in the cost of living," Masara stated.

Per the bill, the cost of living means the cost of purchasing goods and services as measured by the changes in the consumer price index provided by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS).

Additionally, the Cabinet Secretary in consultation with the Authority will be required to develop a scheme to give effect to this proposal

