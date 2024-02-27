RUTO may regret promising hustlers’ heaven as RAILA’s MP moves to force him to pay them a monthly salary just to cushion them from the high cost of living – Look!

This is after he proposed a bill
that envisions a situation where the government will pay Kenyans earning low
wages to cushion them from the high cost of living.
In the Social Assistance
(Amendment) Bill 2023, Suna West Member of Parliament Peter Masara noted that
all Kenyans seeking to be part of the program should prove that they earn low
wages.
These Kenyans shall be
classified as those who are employed but cannot meet their basic needs.
He adds that the person should
prove that the failure to have a high source of income is not due to negligence
or lack of industry.
If the bill is approved, the
Social Assistance Authority shall review the list of those on the list every
six months to ascertain whether the person is still eligible for social
assistance.
"The bill proposes to
require the Cabinet Secretary in consultation with the Authority to regularly
review the interval payments and the amounts payable under social assistance to
persons in need to reflect the changes in the cost of living," Masara
stated.
Per the bill, the cost of living
means the cost of purchasing goods and services as measured by the changes in
the consumer price index provided by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics
(KNBS).
Additionally, the Cabinet
Secretary in consultation with the Authority will be required to develop a
scheme to give effect to this proposal
