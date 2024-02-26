See what RUTO told RAILA before he abandoned the ‘dirty’ Kenyan politics and went for African Union Chairmanship?





Tuesday, February 27, 2024 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Masika Wetang'ula has revealed President William Ruto's message to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on his bid to become the chairperson of the African Union Commission.

Speaking over the weekend, Wetang'ula noted that Ruto had made it clear that he was ready to support his candidature.

The former Bungoma Senator pointed out that Ruto insisted that the post would be critical to the country and not just for Raila's personal gain.

However, he insisted that Raila must advocate and champion the country's interests if supported to clinch the seat.

At the same, Wetang'ula indicated that Ruto had advised Raila to focus on the job and allow him and other leaders to take over the leadership mantle.

"Now Raila wants to go to Addis Ababa and he cannot get there without the support and blessings of the government. Ruto has said that the job is not for Raila but for the country and will serve the country when he gets there.”

"What he has done on the local scene is enough. Let him leave the rest for us to accomplish," Wetang'ula stated.

The AUC chairperson is the topmost official of the continental bloc as he/she acts as the Chief Executive Officer, legal representative of the AU, and the Commission’s Chief Accounting Officer.

The Chairperson of the Commission is elected by the Assembly for a four-year term, renewable once.

Their functions include: overseeing the Commission’s administration and finances, promoting and popularising the AU’s objectives and enhancing its performance, consulting and coordinating with key stakeholders, and appointing and managing Commission staff.

They also act as a depository for all AU and OAU treaties and legal instruments.

