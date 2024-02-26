See what RUTO told RAILA before he abandoned the ‘dirty’ Kenyan politics and went for African Union Chairmanship?

Speaking over the weekend,
Wetang'ula noted that Ruto had made it clear that he was ready to support his
candidature.
The former Bungoma Senator
pointed out that Ruto insisted that the post would be critical to the country
and not just for Raila's personal gain.
However, he insisted that Raila
must advocate and champion the country's interests if supported to clinch the
seat.
At the same, Wetang'ula
indicated that Ruto had advised Raila to focus on the job and allow him and
other leaders to take over the leadership mantle.
"Now Raila wants to go to
Addis Ababa and he cannot get there without the support and blessings of the
government. Ruto has said that the job is not for Raila but for the country and
will serve the country when he gets there.”
"What he has done on the
local scene is enough. Let him leave the rest for us to accomplish,"
Wetang'ula stated.
The AUC chairperson is the
topmost official of the continental bloc as he/she acts as the Chief Executive
Officer, legal representative of the AU, and the Commission’s Chief Accounting
Officer.
The Chairperson of the
Commission is elected by the Assembly for a four-year term, renewable once.
Their functions include:
overseeing the Commission’s administration and finances, promoting and
popularising the AU’s objectives and enhancing its performance, consulting and
coordinating with key stakeholders, and appointing and managing Commission
staff.
They also act as a depository
for all AU and OAU treaties and legal instruments.
