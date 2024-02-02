2 rogue police officers arrested by EACC for demanding Ksh 50,000 from an Al-Shabaab suspect to release him.

Tuesday, February 27, 2024 - The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has, through its Isiolo Regional Office, arraigned before the Isiolo Anti-Corruption Court two police officers namely David Irungu and Hassan Liban Hassan based at Merti Sub-County within Isiolo on bribery and robbery with violence charges.
The police officers demanded a bribe of Kes. 50,000 from a suspect they had
arrested and detained for allegedly being a member of the outlawed Al-Shabaab
Association as a condition for releasing the suspect.
The police officers, while armed with a
rifle, also frisked the complainant and robbed him of an additional Kes. 57,000.
The accused pleaded not guilty to the bribery and robbery with violence charges and were released on a cash bail of Kes. 300,000 or surety bond of Kes. 500,000.
The hearing is to be held on 27th May 2024.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments