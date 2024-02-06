RUTO may be considering sacking his Kalenjin friends CHIRCHIR and KIPTOO over Embakasi gas explosion saga as it emerges, they are to blame.

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 - Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir may have landed himself in deep trouble over Embakasi gas explosion that claimed several lives while leaving others injured.

This is after ODM Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, pushed for Chirchir’s sacking for sleeping on the job.

Speaking at Kamukunji Grounds in Nairobi where the party was holding a recruitment drive rally, Sifuna pushed for the firing of Chirchir, noting that Ruto needed to hold persons entrusted with the biggest responsibility liable.

He also called for the sacking of EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo.

“I have heard the President stating that he would fire all the employees who were considered negligent leading up to the fire crisis, but what is shocking is that he has stated he would start by firing the watchman”, Sifuna stated

In addition to this, he also criticised the government for its slow reaction towards the firing of the leaders noting that the government is swift when it comes to dealing with crimes related to ordinary Kenyans.

Sifuna also questioned the presence of the gas plant in the area, noting that a plant of such size couldn’t run without a licence, without the government’s knowledge.

This comes even as the National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) suspended four officials who were linked with issuing licenses to the plant illegally.

The four include the Director of Environmental Compliance, Acting Deputy Director of Compliance, and two other officers from the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA).

NEMA stated that the two officials were the Senior Environmental Officer and the Head of Environmental Impact Assessment at the agency.

However, a section of Kenyans are questioning why the Chairperson of the Authority was not suspended.

