RUTO may be considering sacking his Kalenjin friends CHIRCHIR and KIPTOO over Embakasi gas explosion saga as it emerges, they are to blame.

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 - Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir may have landed himself in deep trouble over Embakasi gas explosion that claimed several lives while leaving others injured.
This is
after ODM Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, pushed for Chirchir’s sacking for sleeping on
the job.
Speaking
at Kamukunji Grounds in Nairobi where the party was holding a recruitment drive
rally, Sifuna pushed for the firing of Chirchir, noting that Ruto needed to
hold persons entrusted with the biggest responsibility liable.
He also
called for the sacking of EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo.
“I have
heard the President stating that he would fire all the employees who were
considered negligent leading up to the fire crisis, but what is shocking is
that he has stated he would start by firing the watchman”, Sifuna stated
In
addition to this, he also criticised the government for its slow reaction
towards the firing of the leaders noting that the government is swift when it
comes to dealing with crimes related to ordinary Kenyans.
Sifuna
also questioned the presence of the gas plant in the area, noting that a
plant of such size couldn’t run without a licence, without the government’s
knowledge.
This
comes even as the National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA)
suspended four officials who were linked with issuing licenses to the
plant illegally.
The four
include the Director of Environmental Compliance, Acting Deputy Director of
Compliance, and two other officers from the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA).
NEMA
stated that the two officials were the Senior Environmental Officer and the
Head of Environmental Impact Assessment at the agency.
However,
a section of Kenyans are questioning why the Chairperson of the Authority was
not suspended.
