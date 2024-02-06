Head of British Monarch KING CHARLES III diagnosed with CANCER

The
update came after Charles,75, attended a London hospital for a corrective
procedure for an enlarged prostate last month.
Tests
were carried out and revealed a “form of cancer,” the palace said in a
statement on Monday.
A royal
source said that the form of cancer detected was not prostate cancer, but did
not specify further.
“His
Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time
he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the palace
said.
“Throughout
this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official
paperwork as usual,” it added.
The King
spent three nights at the London Clinic, a private hospital near Regent’s Park,
for his recent procedure and was previously said to be “doing well” following
the stint.
He was seen for the first time since his treatment on Sunday, appearing in good spirits as he waved to the public on his way to a Sunday morning church service in Sandringham, Norfolk.
His wife, Queen Camilla, accompanied him.
