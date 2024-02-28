RUTO is a statesman for supporting RAILA ODINGA’s AU bid – AZIMIO senator says and urges Kenyans not to keep politics in their chests



Wednesday, February 28, 2024 - An outspoken Azimio One Kenya Alliance senator has praised President William Ruto for supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bid to become the next African Union Chairperson.

Ruto on Monday met Ugandan dictator, Kaguta Museveni, where he marketed Raila Odinga’s bid to become the ‘sheriff of the continent’.

Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV on Tuesday, Kisii County Senator Richard Onyonka said the Kenyan political class needs to realise they can’t thrive in hate.

“I would like to give President William Ruto the credit he deserves; this is what statesmanship is all about. Politics is not about the winner taking it all. This is a good move politically,” he said.

“We always forget that Ruto, Raila, Kalonzo, Musalia, and Wetangula have been together for the last 30 years, and at some point they pull themselves together to do things for the interest of the country.”

He added that Raila's bid for the AU job is also a good opportunity to allow Kalonzo to start organising himself to run for the presidential seat in 2027.

