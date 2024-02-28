RUTO is a statesman for supporting RAILA ODINGA’s AU bid – AZIMIO senator says and urges Kenyans not to keep politics in their chests

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 - An outspoken Azimio One Kenya Alliance senator has praised President William Ruto for supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bid to become the next African Union Chairperson.
Ruto on Monday met Ugandan dictator, Kaguta Museveni, where he
marketed Raila Odinga’s bid to become the ‘sheriff of the continent’.
Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV on Tuesday, Kisii
County Senator Richard Onyonka said the Kenyan political class needs to realise
they can’t thrive in hate.
“I would like to give President William Ruto the credit he
deserves; this is what statesmanship is all about. Politics is not about the
winner taking it all. This is a good move politically,” he said.
“We always forget that Ruto, Raila, Kalonzo, Musalia, and
Wetangula have been together for the last 30 years, and at some point they pull
themselves together to do things for the interest of the country.”
He added that Raila's bid for the AU job is also a good
opportunity to allow Kalonzo to start organising himself to run for the
presidential seat in 2027.
