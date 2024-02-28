RUTO made KIKUYUS hate UHURU for working with RAILA ODINGA and now he is working with the old man - They are now orphans and rudderless!!



Wednesday, February 28, 2024 - Millions of voters from the Mt Kenya region have been surprised by President William Ruto's decision to enter into a handshake with veteran opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

It is now only a fool who doesn’t understand that Ruto and Raila Odinga have penned a secret political pact that was mediated by Ugandan dictator, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Pro-government operatives, including some media houses, have tried to call the pact a unity pact.

However, it is just like another handshake akin to the one Uhuru and Raila agreed on in 2018.

One Twitterati identified as The Government Critic has mocked members of the Kikuyu community, telling them Ruto asked them to hate Uhuru and Narc Kenya chairperson Martha Karua for working with Raila Odinga yet now he is working with him.

The critic further told Kikuyus that Ruto had succeeded in making them political orphans and rudderless.

“Dear Kikuyus, As a Deputy President, William Ruto duped you to hate Martha Karua & Uhuru Kenyatta. People who wanted the best interest for you, he has decided to work with Raila Odinga, the same man he told you was the enemy, now you are left political orphans & directionless,” he wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST