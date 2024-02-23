RUTO is not done with Kenyans yet as he lines up another wave of taxes – Look! They will regret rejecting RAILA

Friday, February 23, 2024 – It appears that President William Ruto is not done tormenting Kenyans with taxes.

This is after it emerged that he is set to bring more taxes if the statement by Raila Odinga’s Azimio is anything to go by.

Addressing the press yesterday, Azimio warned Kenyans of tough times over the Budget Policy Statement (BPS) 2024.

According to Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, the Kenya Kwanza government’s economic proposals, policies, and strategies will increase the tax burden drastically.

“If the BPS is anything to go by, Kenyans must be ready to tighten their belts because the KK regime is coming after them in a second wave of taxes.”

“To the ordinary Kenyans, the Mama mboga, Boda-Boda riders, and the people of Mjengo, regime is coming again with a double taxation plan with increased taxes of approximately Ksh27,000 per adult Kenyan,” said Kalonzo.

The Wiper boss noted that the Kenyan economy will thrive if the government cuts taxes, moderates its expenditure, reduces wastage, and adopts a right, and zero-Based Budgeting approach.

“We also believe that the country will do better when we devolve more funds to the counties in line with the Constitutional provisions. The Budget Policy Statement suggests otherwise. Kenya Kwanza regime is determined to kill devolution,” Kalonzo added.

The former vice president mentioned that the Azimio coalition will reject the BPS saying it does not meet the constitutional.

“We are staring at the second disastrous and painful year under Kenya Kwanza. Our conclusion of the BPS is that, it does not meet the constitutional and Public Finance Management Act provisions.

"We commit to reject any further punitive taxation imposed on Kenyans by the regime in the name of economic transformation,” Kalonzo stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST