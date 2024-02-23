Shock as GACHAGUA spends Sh 10 million on curtains - This greedy man cannot be the de facto Mt Kenya region kingpin!





Friday, February 23, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's office purchased curtains worth Sh10.27 million last year, even as millions of Kenyans continued to sleep hungry due to the high cost of living.

According to Auditor General Nancy Gathungu’s report, the Gachagua office spent Sh18.14 million on curtains and furniture alone.

“During the year, the Agency procured curtains and furniture amounting to Sh10,272,524 and Sh7,869,700 respectively through requests for quotation, for a total of Sh18,142,224, hence the procurement was split,” the Auditor-General disclosed.

“This is in line with the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act 2015, which provides that a procuring entity must not structure a procurement as two or more procurements for the purpose of avoiding the use of procurement procedures, except as provided.

"This was in violation of Article 54, Paragraph 1,” she added.

This is a very big shame to Gachagua since the amount he spent on curtains alone can buy up to 12 homes under the Affordable Housing Initiative.

The starting price for the unit is Sh840,000.

The Kenyan DAILY POST