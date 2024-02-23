Shock as it emerges that KELVIN KITPUM was cheating on his wife – He was secretly living with his lover EDNA AWUOR





Friday, February 23, 2024 - A 22-year-old woman claiming to have sired a child with world marathon record holder, Kelvin Kiptum, has revealed intricate details of her secret relationship with the marathoner.

Speaking to the media, Edna Awuor described Kiptum as a loving father who catered to the baby's needs.

She noted that before his demise in a car accident, the marathoner had promised to send her money to support her financial situation.

"The last time I spoke with him was that Sunday when he informed me that he was coming to Eldoret and he would provide me with the cash I needed to cater to the baby's needs," she stated.

Awuor explained that she shared an intimate relationship with Kiptum as they lived together as a family.

"We have been living together. The only time we didn't is when I gave birth and had to go back to my parents' home," she added.

Awuor claimed that Kiptum's relatives failed to recognize her and the baby and also locked her out of the burial process.

She also alleged that the family chose not to include the minor in the eulogy.

The woman had filed a petition in court seeking to halt Kiptum's burial process, pending the hearing of the case.

She also sought an order for the athlete's DNA sample to be taken to prove the baby's paternity.

However, High Court Judge Robert Wananda declined to grant orders, stating that the athlete's burial was a matter of public interest.

