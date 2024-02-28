Murder suspect, OMAR LALI, turns up at Milimani Law Courts with his new mzungu girlfriend - This guy attracts women like a magnet (PHOTO).

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 - Lamu-based beach boy Omar Lali was at the Milimani Law Courts on Wednesday to answer to charges on the murder of Keroche heiress Tecra Muigai.
Omar, who is the main
suspect in the murder of Tecra, was pictured with his new mzungu girlfriend
outside the court.
She had accompanied
him to the court to give him emotional support.
They both looked at
ease as they posed for the camera.
Women, especially
white ladies, have a soft spot for Omar Lali despite his advanced age.
There are claims that
he uses ‘juju’ to seduce women.
Below is a photo of
Omar Lali’s new catch.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments