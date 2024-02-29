RUTO in shock as RAILA says he is going nowhere even after sealing a deal with him to leave Kenyan politics and go to AU – Look! You cannot tame BABA!

Thursday, February 29, 2024 – President William Ruto is not done with Azimio Leader Raila Odinga even if he manages to lobby for him to be elected the next African Union Commission Chairperson, going by what Baba himself has stated.

This is after Raila indicated that he is going nowhere and would still play Kenyan politics even if he bags the AU role if called upon contrary to Kenya Kwanza's expectation that he would be gone and gone forever.

Speaking during the Homa Bay investment conference yesterday, Raila allayed any fears that Ruto would be trapping him with the support to get the AU job, adding that the opposition would not be boxed into any plan.

"I am available. Whenever I am called upon, I will answer. We are unbwogable (not scared). We are unpangable (cannot be boxed into a plan)," he stated.

Raila’s remarks send Ruto to the drawing board, considering his nefarious plans to tame Baba politically may have just backfired badly on him.

At the same time, Raila urged Ruto to relieve the pain Kenyans are going through by reducing taxation.

“Do not bog the people down with taxes and levies, rules and regulations that only make doing business more difficult.

"Make doing business not only easier but also cheaper. I encourage you to make doing business matter by insisting on IT-based transactions, particularly in the procurement of goods and services and payment of government services,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST