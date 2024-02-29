RAILA ODINGA says he is not ready to exit Kenyan politics even if he lands the AU job – Will this affect his chances of becoming next AUC Chairperson?







Thursday, February 29, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has indirectly said he is not ready to exit Kenya's political scene even if he becomes the African Union's Chairperson.

The former Premier has already declared that he is ready to lead the continental body and one of the requirements of the post is never to play politics.

But Raila Odinga, who was speaking in Homa Bay County on Wednesday, while attending the Homa Bay County International Investment Conference at Tom Mboya University, said he will be multitasking as an AU chairperson and also as the head of opposition in Kenya.

The former Premier also observed that Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, was just two hours from Kenya, and he could easily travel between the two countries and physically coordinate both Kenyan and African affairs.

It is not clear whether he will be elected as AUC after stating that he will be working in Ethiopia and Nairobi.

