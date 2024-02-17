Trouble as the family of KELVIN KIPTUM’s coach rejects the post-mortem results as it claims he might have been murdered – Look!

This is
after the family of Gervais
Hakizimana rejected the autopsy results, citing inconsistencies in the
examination.
According
to the post-mortem examination conducted on Hakizimana by pathologist Dr Benson
Macharia, the Rwandese trainer died as a result of a head injury.
Dr. Macharia added that the body also had fractures on the head and neck area,
similar to a police report which indicated that Hakizimana and World record
holder Kelvin Kiptum died in a road accident.
“He died
of intracranial bleeding due to head injury which is consistent with head
injuries. The neck and head had fractures, which are consistent with the
accident report," Macharia stated.
Hakizimana's
family, however, insisted that the nature of the injuries was not consistent
with the initial appearance of the deceased moments after the accident.
“When we
viewed him, he did not have fractures at all. We therefore reject this
report," Sandrine Hakizimana, the coach's niece, stated.
She
appealed to the government to probe the incident further to determine if there
was foul play in the tragedy.
“We want
investigations commenced as we are not satisfied with the post-mortem report,”
Sandrine added.
Hakizimana
died alongside Kiptum on Sunday in a road accident along the Eldoret-Kaptagat
road.
Preliminary
investigations conducted by a team led by Elgeyo Marakwet Police Commander
Peter Mulinge established that the car was in good mechanical condition at the
time of his death, ruling out foul play speculations.
Following
the tragedy, Hakizimana's widow, Joan Jelimo, noted that the relationship between
the coach and Kiptum emanated since childhood.
