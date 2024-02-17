Trouble as the family of KELVIN KIPTUM’s coach rejects the post-mortem results as it claims he might have been murdered – Look!





Saturday, February 17, 2024 – The tragic road accident that claimed the lives of marathon World Record Holder Kelvin Kiptum and his coach Gervais Hakizimana took another turn yesterday.

This is after the family of Gervais Hakizimana rejected the autopsy results, citing inconsistencies in the examination.

According to the post-mortem examination conducted on Hakizimana by pathologist Dr Benson Macharia, the Rwandese trainer died as a result of a head injury.

Dr. Macharia added that the body also had fractures on the head and neck area, similar to a police report which indicated that Hakizimana and World record holder Kelvin Kiptum died in a road accident.

“He died of intracranial bleeding due to head injury which is consistent with head injuries. The neck and head had fractures, which are consistent with the accident report," Macharia stated.

Hakizimana's family, however, insisted that the nature of the injuries was not consistent with the initial appearance of the deceased moments after the accident.

“When we viewed him, he did not have fractures at all. We therefore reject this report," Sandrine Hakizimana, the coach's niece, stated.

She appealed to the government to probe the incident further to determine if there was foul play in the tragedy.

“We want investigations commenced as we are not satisfied with the post-mortem report,” Sandrine added.

Hakizimana died alongside Kiptum on Sunday in a road accident along the Eldoret-Kaptagat road.

Preliminary investigations conducted by a team led by Elgeyo Marakwet Police Commander Peter Mulinge established that the car was in good mechanical condition at the time of his death, ruling out foul play speculations.

Following the tragedy, Hakizimana's widow, Joan Jelimo, noted that the relationship between the coach and Kiptum emanated since childhood.

The Kenyan DAILY POST