‘RHOA’ star PORSHA WILLIAMS asks estranged husband SIMON GUOBADIA not to ‘destroy’ financial records amid divorce

Thursday, February 29, 2024 – Porsha Williams has issued a cautionary message to her estranged spouse, Simon Guobadia, advising him against tampering with any documentation pertaining to his financial matters.
According to court documents obtained by Page Six, the
returning "Real Housewives of Atlanta" personality has stipulated
that Guobadia must preserve all financial records, including statements, income
details, tax filings, and expenses. Failure to comply could result in legal
consequences.
Additionally, Williams' filing discloses that she and
Guobadia executed a prenuptial agreement on November 17, 2022, outlining the
delineation of each party's individual and joint property interests.
The 42-year-old Bravolebrity is petitioning for the
enforcement of the prenuptial agreement. Additionally, she has asked that
Guobadia covers her legal expenses.
Williams' attorney, Randall Kessler, has expressed optimism
that his client and Guobadia will come to a mutual agreement resolving all
outstanding matters.
In the court documents, Williams affirmed that she and the
entrepreneur are presently living apart in a genuine state of separation. She
emphasized that their marriage is irreparably fractured, with no possibility of
reconciliation.
Last week, Williams initiated divorce proceedings from
Guobadia, aged 59, following a brief 15-month marriage. Shortly after, she took
to Instagram to address the unexpected separation.
"Thank you for your prayers & support," she
shared on Instagram on Sunday, February 25, notably referencing her maiden name
initial.
Following the divorce filing, Williams updated her Instagram
bio, removing any mention of Guobadia and returning to her maiden name.
Additionally, she debuted a fresh hairstyle—a bob, seemingly inspired by her
new chapter post-divorce.
The “Pursuit of Porsha” author and Guobadia married twice in
November 2022. They tied the knot for the first time in an
extravagant traditional Nigerian ceremony in Atlanta and followed up the next
day with a conventional American wedding.
Guobadia proposed to Williams after just one month of
dating, but the engagement quickly became addled with controversy as the
businessman previously had been married to Williams’ friend and “RHOA” co-star
Falynn Pina.
