‘RHOA’ star PORSHA WILLIAMS asks estranged husband SIMON GUOBADIA not to ‘destroy’ financial records amid divorce



Thursday, February 29, 2024 – Porsha Williams has issued a cautionary message to her estranged spouse, Simon Guobadia, advising him against tampering with any documentation pertaining to his financial matters.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, the returning "Real Housewives of Atlanta" personality has stipulated that Guobadia must preserve all financial records, including statements, income details, tax filings, and expenses. Failure to comply could result in legal consequences.

Additionally, Williams' filing discloses that she and Guobadia executed a prenuptial agreement on November 17, 2022, outlining the delineation of each party's individual and joint property interests.

The 42-year-old Bravolebrity is petitioning for the enforcement of the prenuptial agreement. Additionally, she has asked that Guobadia covers her legal expenses.

Williams' attorney, Randall Kessler, has expressed optimism that his client and Guobadia will come to a mutual agreement resolving all outstanding matters.

In the court documents, Williams affirmed that she and the entrepreneur are presently living apart in a genuine state of separation. She emphasized that their marriage is irreparably fractured, with no possibility of reconciliation.

Last week, Williams initiated divorce proceedings from Guobadia, aged 59, following a brief 15-month marriage. Shortly after, she took to Instagram to address the unexpected separation.

"Thank you for your prayers & support," she shared on Instagram on Sunday, February 25, notably referencing her maiden name initial.

Following the divorce filing, Williams updated her Instagram bio, removing any mention of Guobadia and returning to her maiden name. Additionally, she debuted a fresh hairstyle—a bob, seemingly inspired by her new chapter post-divorce.

The “Pursuit of Porsha” author and Guobadia married twice in November 2022. They tied the knot for the first time in an extravagant traditional Nigerian ceremony in Atlanta and followed up the next day with a conventional American wedding.

Guobadia proposed to Williams after just one month of dating, but the engagement quickly became addled with controversy as the businessman previously had been married to Williams’ friend and “RHOA” co-star Falynn Pina.