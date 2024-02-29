RAILA ODINGA calls MPs to pass bipartisan committee report urgently to end political prostitution

Speaking on Thursday, Raila said
once the National Dialogue Committee (Nadco) report is adopted by Parliament,
its implementation will see MPs who cross over the other side of the political
divide lose their seats.
Speaking in Marani, Kisii
County while launching an irrigation scheme, Raila said that elected leaders must
respect the will of the people who voted for them by remaining loyal to the
sponsoring parties for the rest of their term.
"Once elected on an ODM
ticket, you have a contract with the party for five years and if you want to
cross to the other side, then you must resign and seek a fresh mandate,'' Raila
said
"That is why we took the
Nadco report to Parliament and we want it passed quickly so that those who
cross to other parties must resign,'' Raila added.
The National Assembly and the
Senate last week approved the Nadco report without any amendments.
