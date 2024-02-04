REVEALED: What the US Secretary of State ANTONY BLINKEN discussed with UHURU – RUTO and GACHAGUA are clueless on this!

Sunday, February 4, 2024 - United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has confirmed that he had a telephone conversation with former President Uhuru Kenyatta, during which they discussed various issues affecting Eastern and Southern Africa.
According to Blinken‘s spokesman, Mathew Miller, Blinken and Uhuru
discussed the ongoing negotiation between armed groups in Congo and the
Congolese government.
“Secretary
of State Antony Blinken spoke with former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta about
the escalating conflict in eastern DRC and the importance of the Nairobi
Process in providing a pathway to reconciliation with armed groups,” Miller
stated.
“The
Secretary emphasized the valuable role of regional leaders in assisting the DRC
and Rwanda in implementing the confidence-building measures and other
commitments made in their discussions with Director of National Intelligence
Avril Haines and other senior U.S. officials,” Miller added.
