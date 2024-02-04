Big relief for KHALWALE as Chief Government pathologist confirms what killed his farm worker KIZITO MOI



Sunday, February 4, 2024 - Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Odour has confirmed that Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale’s longtime farmhand, Kizito Moi, was killed by a bull.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Oduor said that the injuries inflicted on Kizito’s body were caused by a penetrating item that appeared neither sharp nor blunt.

“What I found is that the late Kizito had injuries on the right side of his forehead. There was one on the anterior neck and on the inner thigh of the left leg,” he said.

“Looking at injuries, they were penetrating and had some features that included some blue bruising around them, and to look at them closely, they look like injuries that were caused by something that was penetrating but not very sharp and was a bit blunt, which is in keeping with the horn of an animal,” Oduor added.

This was after a second autopsy was conducted to reveal the cause of death, following allegations that the senator did it.

A word from the streets stated that it is Khalwale who 'sent the man to his maker' after realising he was having a romantic relationship with one of his many wives.

The Kenyan DAILY POST