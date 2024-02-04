Here are four senior state officers who have been suspended over the Embakasi gas depot inferno that killed 4 and injured over 300 - RUTO is not joking!!





Sunday, February 4, 2024 - The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has suspended its four officials who slept on the job and allowed a gas depot to operate illegally in Embakasi East Constituency.

The gas depot exploded on Thursday night killing four people and injuring over 300

Following the inferno, President William Ruto ordered those who were involved in licensing the depot to be sacked and prosecuted.

In a statement on Saturday, NEMA noted that the four, including the Director of Environmental Compliance, Acting Deputy Director of Compliance, Senior Environmental Officer in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) section, and Head of Environmental Impact Assessment in the EAI section, overlooked the plant's failure to comply and processed the license in an unprocedural manner.

“After a thorough assessment of the licensing procedure and processes, the Board of Management has noted with great concern some serious gaps in the issuance of the license to the LPG plant in question,” Nema board chairperson Emilio Mugo said.

“The board, therefore, directs that the implicated officers step aside immediately pending further investigations by the relevant government agencies,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST