Here are four senior state officers who have been suspended over the Embakasi gas depot inferno that killed 4 and injured over 300 - RUTO is not joking!!

The gas depot exploded on Thursday night killing four people and
injuring over 300
Following the inferno, President William Ruto ordered those who were
involved in licensing the depot to be sacked and prosecuted.
In a statement on Saturday, NEMA
noted that the four, including the Director of Environmental Compliance, Acting
Deputy Director of Compliance, Senior Environmental Officer in the
Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) section, and Head of Environmental Impact
Assessment in the EAI section, overlooked the plant's failure to comply and
processed the license in an unprocedural manner.
“After a thorough assessment of
the licensing procedure and processes, the Board of Management has noted with
great concern some serious gaps in the issuance of the license to the LPG plant
in question,” Nema board chairperson Emilio Mugo said.
“The board, therefore, directs
that the implicated officers step aside immediately pending further
investigations by the relevant government agencies,” he added.
