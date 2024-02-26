Reggae legend, PEETAH MORGAN, dies at 46 after suffering a stroke



Monday, February 26, 2024 – Reggae legend and lead singer of the popular reggae band Morgan Heritage, Peter Anthony Morgan has died at the age of 46.

Peter Anthony, who founded with his siblings died on Sunday, February 25, after he suffered a stroke, according to The Bahamas Press.

The late star's family asked for privacy and thanked people in advance for their love and support in a statement posted on social media.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness wrote on the X social media platform that his 'heart is heavy' over the news.

He called Morgan's death a 'colossal loss' for Jamaica and reggae music.

Morgan's family said in a statement: 'It is out of sincere love that we share that our beloved husband, father, son and brother and lead singer of Morgan Heritage, Peter Anthony Morgan, has ascended today, February 25.





'Jah come and save us from ourselves because love is the only way.

'Our family thanks you in advance for your overwhelming love and support and we ask for your continued prayers as we go through this process.

'We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of healing.'

Morgan was the son of renowned Jamaican reggae singer Denroy Morgan. He and his siblings formed Morgan Heritage in 1994, and the band won a Grammy for Best Reggae Album in 2016 for Strictly Roots.