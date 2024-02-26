Reggae legend, PEETAH MORGAN, dies at 46 after suffering a stroke

Monday, February 26, 2024 – Reggae legend and lead singer of the popular reggae band Morgan Heritage, Peter Anthony Morgan has died at the age of 46.
Peter Anthony, who founded with his siblings died on Sunday,
February 25, after he suffered a stroke, according to The Bahamas Press.
The late star's family asked for privacy and thanked people
in advance for their love and support in a statement posted on social media.
Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness wrote on the X social
media platform that his 'heart is heavy' over the news.
He called Morgan's death a 'colossal loss' for Jamaica and
reggae music.
Morgan's family said in a statement: 'It is out of sincere love that we share that our beloved husband, father, son and brother and lead singer of Morgan Heritage, Peter Anthony Morgan, has ascended today, February 25.
'Jah come and save us from ourselves because love is the
only way.
'Our family thanks you in advance for your overwhelming love
and support and we ask for your continued prayers as we go through this
process.
'We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this
time of healing.'
Morgan was the son of renowned Jamaican reggae singer Denroy
Morgan. He and his siblings formed Morgan Heritage in 1994, and the band
won a Grammy for Best Reggae Album in 2016 for Strictly Roots.
