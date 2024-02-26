Singer ADELE to take vocal rest due to chest issue during Vegas residency



Monday, February 26, 2024 – British singer, Adele has revealed she is taking several days of vocal rest after suffering a scare during her Las Vegas residency.

The singer complained of suffering voice issues, which made her sound like the cartoon villain 'Ursula' from The Little Mermaid.

The Londoner apologized to the audience at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace admitting she had concerns about hitting notes over a chest issue.

The singer, 35, will have to 'lock herself away' to stop chatting with her sociable son and partner Rich Paul.

Adele, who underwent surgery for polyps in her throat in 2011, told those concerned about her performance at the show start.

'In the middle of last night - I'm sure you can hear it in my talking voice and my singing voice a little bit. Your girl was tired. I didn't sleep very well...

'And Ursula from the ocean has come from my chest tonight. I can't hit my headnotes properly. I didn't sleep very well and my chest is on fire. I can tell I'm going to have a coffee in like 10 days, but I'm still here.'

She added of her delight at the audience's 'energy' being so positive it aided her mood.

But then she declared: 'Straight after this show I am going on voice rest. Can you imagine how hard now me not talking for three days is? So I'm going to be in bed coughing my guts up on complete voice rest...

'And not only is my partner an absolute chatterbox, so is my son. So I am going to have to lock myself in a cupboard or something like that.'

Welling up on stage, Adele acknowledged her voice issues as she ended the sold-out show: 'My voice came back about four songs ago...

'You've been amazing. The show. Thank you, thank love, magical, magical, all putting it together from the moment out. I'm so glad you had a good time. I look crazy, I feel crazy… I'm going to go on voice rest.'

Adele still has 20 Vegas shows left before heading off to Munich for summer stadia gigs.

She underwent vocal cord surgery in October 2011 to alleviate recurrent haemorrhaging caused by a benign polyp.

On stage, Adele admitted her weekend plans of shouting at her TV and singing along to Jennifer Lopez's new film This Is Me have been impacted.

'I made very solid plans with my gay friends, they were going to come round to my house. We were going to light a fire, maybe have a spritzer, which obviously now I can't have - dammit. 'And we were going to sit down and watch the new JLo movie, which I've been so excited about.

'B**ches f**king made other plans. They already have plans. And they have left me on my own.'