Sweden to join NATO, in big blow to Russia

Monday, February 26, 2024 – Sweden is set to join NATO, after Hungary (the last NATO member holding the move) on Monday, February 26 held a parliamentary vote to approve the move.
Sweden is now going to become the military alliance's 32nd
member
After, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Sweden abandoned
its decades of military non-alignment and decided to join the world's biggest
military alliance.
Lawmakers in Budapest, the capital of Hungary finally made
the move on Monday, with the parliament voting 188 to 6 votes in favor of the
resolution for Sweden to join.
Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who is friends with
Russia’s Putin, withheld approval of Sweden's bid for more than 600 days.
Orbán gave his final nod just before the weekend, when his
Swedish counterpart, Ulf Kristersson, flew to Budapest and signed a defence
deal following years of what Orbán called "damned" relations over
human rights and the rule of law in his increasingly politically repressive
country.
Now, all existing NATO allies have ratified the membership
status of Sweden. A flag-raising ceremony is expected at NATO headquarters in
Brussels later this week, less than a year after fellow Nordic country Finland
joined the alliance.
Swedish PM Kristersson called it a “historic day.”
“The parliaments of all NATO
member states have now voted in favour of Swedish accession to NATO. Sweden
stands ready to shoulder its responsibility for Euro-Atlantic security,”
Kristersson said.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the
Hungarian parliament’s vote, saying: “Sweden’s membership will make us all
stronger and safer.”
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
said all allies would benefit from Sweden’s membership. “It is good that the
Hungarian parliament approved Sweden’s accession today,” Scholz said.
Moscow has threatened Sweden and Finland since both
countries decided to turn toward NATO. Since the two Nordic countries began the
process of joining the alliance, the West has tightened its grip on the Baltic
Sea, putting more pressure on a vital transit route for the Russian navy.
The Russian embassy in Stockholm called Sweden "a
legitimate target for Russia’s retaliatory measures" last year, while
Finland closed the border with Russia after finding "systematic" and
"organized" efforts by the Russian authorities to send African
migrants into Finnish territories.
0 Comments