Red alert as crooks with fake certificates resign en mass from RUTO’s government to avoid imminent arrest as EACC tightens the noose

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 - Public Service Commission Chairperson Anthony Muchiri has raised concerns over civil servants with forged certificates who he pointed out have been resigning to evade arrest.
Addressing the press during the handing over of the report
on the authentication of academic and professional certificates to the Ethics
and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations
(DCI), Muchiri disclosed that some employees even requested early retirements.
Muchiri stated that besides the abrupt resignations and
early retirements, the Commission has also faced other challenges including
delays in authentication feedback by learning institutions and difficulty in
reaching out to foreign institutions.
"Such persons shall not be entitled to any form of
benefit, including pension, unpaid allowances, and accrued leave," Muchiri
noted.
While urging the DCI and EACC to take action, the PSC
Chairperson urged Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) that were yet to
share their authentication reports with the PSC to do so promptly.
According to Muchiri, the government ministries with the most forged certificates included; the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of
Energy.
Meanwhile government institutions with the most forged
certificates included; Kenyatta National Hospital and Moi Teaching and Referral
Hospital.
While weighing in on the matter, DCI boss Mohamed Amin noted
DCI detectives had already been deployed to investigate and arrest suspects
involved in the forgery of certificates.
