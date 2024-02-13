Red alert as crooks with fake certificates resign en mass from RUTO’s government to avoid imminent arrest as EACC tightens the noose



Wednesday, February 14, 2024 - Public Service Commission Chairperson Anthony Muchiri has raised concerns over civil servants with forged certificates who he pointed out have been resigning to evade arrest.

Addressing the press during the handing over of the report on the authentication of academic and professional certificates to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Muchiri disclosed that some employees even requested early retirements.

Muchiri stated that besides the abrupt resignations and early retirements, the Commission has also faced other challenges including delays in authentication feedback by learning institutions and difficulty in reaching out to foreign institutions.

"Such persons shall not be entitled to any form of benefit, including pension, unpaid allowances, and accrued leave," Muchiri noted.

While urging the DCI and EACC to take action, the PSC Chairperson urged Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) that were yet to share their authentication reports with the PSC to do so promptly.

According to Muchiri, the government ministries with the most forged certificates included; the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Energy.

Meanwhile government institutions with the most forged certificates included; Kenyatta National Hospital and Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

While weighing in on the matter, DCI boss Mohamed Amin noted DCI detectives had already been deployed to investigate and arrest suspects involved in the forgery of certificates.

