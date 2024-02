Nairobi make-up artist unmasked for masquerading as a lady in uptown clubs - Calls himself BILHA but his real name is BRIAN (PHOTOs).

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 - A man has been exposed for disguising himself as a lady and preying on unsuspecting men in uptown clubs.

He is reportedly a makeup artist and calls himself Bilha while his real name is Brian.

If you met him in the club while drunk, you might confuse him with a lady.

See photos.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.