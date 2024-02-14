LANES: A twitter slay queen who is alleged to be dating former Nandi Hills MP ALFRED KETER showered with money and flowers on Valentine’s Day (PHOTO).

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 - Twitter slay queen, Joy Muraya, has celebrated Valentine’s Day in style.
She posted a photo
flaunting wads of cash and flowers that she received on the special day set
aside for lovers.
Last December, she
went viral after it emerged that she was secretly dating former Nandi Hills
Member of Parliament Alfred Keter.
It was alleged that
Keter flew her to Dubai for a lavish vacation during the festive season.
See the photo that she posted on Valentine’s Day.
