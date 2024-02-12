Rapper DRAKE wins $2.3Million after picking Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVIII over the San Francisco 49ers



Monday, February 12, 2024 – Rap Superstar, Drake made a huge seven-figure payout after backing the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl.

The Canadian rapper is known for staking huge sums on big sporting events, and on Sunday's Super Bowl LVIII, he dropped a massive bet.

Kansas City Chiefs claimed their second-consecutive Super Bowl title and third in five years after beating the San Francisco 49ers.





Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to the NFL's showpiece title and Drake was just one of many punters who cashed in on their record success.

After the match, Drake filmed himself celebrating his winnings after watching the match and revealed he had made a huge profit on Kansas City's victory.

The 37-year-old placed a £910,000 bet on the Chiefs to win and Mecole Hardman Jnr's late touchdown placed the A-list celebrity in the money.

Drake won £1.86million as a result.

'I can't bet against the Swifties [Taylor Swift fans]', Drake said when explaining why he had picked the Chiefs to beat the 49ers.