LARSA PIPPEN, 49, and MARCUS JORDAN, 33, spark break-up rumors as they unfollow each other on IG



Monday, February 12, 2024 – Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have sparked breakup rumours after they unfollowed one another on social media, signalling the end of their year-and-a-half relationship.

Larsa, 49, and Marcus, 33, were no longer following one another as of Sunday, February 11, when the Real Housewives of Miami personality also took to the Instagram Stories platform with a reference to an ex-partner.

The Bravo star shared a poll that read: 'Should your friends unfollow your ex?'





Marcus was seen Sunday on social media in a picture alongside his famed father, Michael Jordan, 60, who had publicly expressed disapproval of his son's relationship as Larsa is his former teammate, Scottie Pippen's ex-wife.

Michael had been asked about the relationship, and if he was in favour of it, while he went to dinner at the Parisian restaurant Matignon last July with his wife Yvette Prieto, 44. The iconic NBA player initially laughed then said, 'No.'





Larsa and Marcus have their own iHeartRadio podcast titled Separation Anxiety, which debuted this past June. It's not known if the podcast would continue in the wake of their apparent split, as their most recent podcast was posted in November.

Both Larsa and Marcus later addressed Michael's remarks on their podcast, as Marcus said he was amused and didn't think Michael meant harm with the remark.





'Immediately I thought: "Like, he's playing; he's joking, he's laughing,' Marcus said. 'He's, you know, just being playful.'

Larsa said she 'didn't think it was funny' and saw 'nothing funny about it,' adding, 'I do understand that it's not awkward for us to be together 'cause it's us, but it probably is awkward for my ex and your dad.'