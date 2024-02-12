Buddhist monks robbed at gunpoint after thieves break into back door of Brooklyn temple



Monday, February 12, 2024 – A group of monks were robbed at gunpoint after three armed men broke into a Buddhist temple in Brooklyn Sunday afternoon, Feb. 11, cops said.

The trio of male suspects forced their way into the back door of Watt Samakki-Dhammikaram Buddhist Temple around 2:30 p.m. in Flatbush before they confronted four monks inside, police said.

One of the suspects flashed a gun as the robbers took off with personal property and cash, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear how much money was stolen or what items were swiped.

The suspects fled on foot, according to the NYPD.

No injuries were reported. No arrests have been made as the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators were on the scene going into Sunday evening.

The Buddhist temple mostly serves the Cambodian community in New York and New Jersey, according to its website. The location was purchased in 1987.