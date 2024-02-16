Rapper BOW WOW opens up about his battle with drug addiction



Friday, February 16, 2024 – American rapper and actor, Bow Wow has opened up about his battle with drug addiction that once landed him in the hospital.

During an interview on The Art of Dialogue podcast, the 36-year-old star was asked about his 2007 collaborative album with Omarion.

'I was on lean. I was sipping so much syrup,' Bow Wow said referencing the combination of promethazine and codeine cough syrup mixed with soda.

'I was drinking that s*** like crazy,' he added.

Bow Wow, real name Shad Gregory Moss, said the BET documentary series Road To Platinum showed many Styrofoam cups and Hawaiian Punch bottles in the studio.

Bow Wow gave credit to his late publicist Patti Webster, who died in 2013 at age 49, for keeping his drug addiction out of the public.

She released a statement about his collapse blaming it on dehydration.

'[There] wasn’t no dehydration. I was f***ed up off lean. We didn't want the world to know,' Bow Wow said.

Bow Wow said he beat his addiction to hard drugs and has since learned his 'boundaries'