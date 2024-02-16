PAUL WALKER’s daughter, MEADOW RAIN, officially files for divorce from husband after 2 years of marriage



Friday, February 16, 2024 – Meadow Walker, the daughter of late “Fast & Furious” leading man Paul Walker, has officially filed for divorce from husband Louis Thornton-Allan.

According to legal documents obtained by the Blast, Meadow filed the paperwork in January 2024, one month after announcing their separation.

The pair went public with their romance in July 2021 and tied the knot a few months later during an “intimate ceremony” in the Dominican Republic.

Although her father, who tragically died in a car crash in November 2013, wasn’t there to walk Meadow down the aisle, his former co-star and best friend Vin Diesel gladly stepped up to fill his place.

While it’s unclear what led to Meadow’s split from Thornton-Allan, the model assured her 4 million Instagram followers in December 2023 that it was a mutual decision.

"After three wonderful years of marriage, we have come to the agreement to amicably separate,” the 25-year-old wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. “This is truly a united decision and we sincerely hope everyone can respect our wishes for privacy. We maintain mutual love and respect for one another, and will continue to support each other.”

Both Meadow and Thornton-Allan are no longer following each other on social media. They also both deleted nearly all of their photos together on Instagram.