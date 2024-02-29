Mimi Sikuogopi - A Kikuyu police officer calls out GACHAGUA for lying to them about salary increase and displays the deplorable living conditions he lives in (VIDEO).

Thursday, February 29, 2024 - A police officer has taken to social media to air his plight and called out Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for issuing empty promises to the police.
Gachagua had promised police officers that their salaries
would be increased within 100 days when the Kenya Kwanza regime took over but
the promise has not been fulfilled.
The disgruntled police officer lamented that he has been
sleeping on the cold floor and living in deplorable conditions for years.
“I have been sleeping on the cold floor since 2008. I don’t
even have a blanket,” he said.
He has also never been promoted despite being a senior
driver within the police force for more than a decade.
“I have not even been promoted to a corporal despite being a
senior driver for 14 years,” he ranted.
He urged Gachagua to intervene and come to the rescue of the
police officers, most of whom are suffering in silence.
Watch the video.
Ifikie Riggy G....huyu alilewa akaenda Tiktok Kutetesha Riggy G....Genuine concerns but ni kama ashaitwa Vigilance....Kazi imeenda hivo or ataskizwa... pic.twitter.com/67PPzv0qvZ— Maliks 🇸🇴 14/09/15/21 (@maliks_88) February 29, 2024
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
