RAILA ODINGA remains non-committal on endorsing KALONZO MUSYOKA’s presidential bid in 2027



Wednesday, February 14, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is still non-committal on whether he will support former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s presidential bid in 2027, going by what he said in Mombasa County on Tuesday.

Speaking in a roadside rally, Raila said he was ready to support anyone who would be nominated to fly the Azimio presidential flag in the 2027 polls, maintaining that it was what democracy demands.

"If it is Hassan Joho who will be nominated, I will support him.

"The other day, I told Kalonzo Musyoka that I was ready to support him if he was nominated.

"But if you people tell me to vie I will still vie.

"But let us not say that this position is reserved for Raila," he added.

Raila also said that he was not indispensable.

"I can do some jobs, and there is nothing wrong with that.

However, all we want is to build a strong party," the former premier said.

