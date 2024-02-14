PETER SALASYA on the verge of losing his Toyota V8 over a paltry Sh500K debt as auctioneers come knocking – Is he this broke?



Wednesday, February 14, 2024 - Mumias East MP Peter Salasya now risks losing his Toyota Landcruiser V8 for failing to settle a Ksh565,712 debt he owes businessman Robert Lutta.

According to Arnold Ombonya, an auctioneer attached to Armok Auctioneers, the firm had obtained a warrant of attachment to auction Salasya's property should he fail to settle the debt.

Ombonya further revealed that the warrant was obtained on February 7 and subsequently served to the lawmaker on Tuesday, February 13.

This means that should Salasya fail to pay the debt within seven days, Armok Auctioneers, under instructions from Robert Lutta, may move to sell his car.

The auctioneers seek to recover the debt amount of Ksh565,712 and the interest accrued as well as the costs of the case and those of the auction.

"We obtained a warrant of attachment. When we get the warrant, we usually send the notice (to the defaulter). In this case, we summoned the MP on February 13 which was yesterday," stated Ombonya.

"When the seven days lapse and if he will not have paid, we will go for what we proclaimed. Basically, we proclaimed his car."

Salasya had been embroiled in a suit against the businessman and was ordered to pay the debt by a Kakamega Magistrate in November last year.

He would soon be accused of threatening the same magistrate following the ruling.

The businessman had successfully argued in court that he lent the funds, Ksh500,000 to the troubled lawmaker.

The Kenyan DAILY POST