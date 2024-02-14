Blow to KALONZO MUSYOKA as HASSAN JOHO declares his presidential bid in 2027



Wednesday, February 14, 2024 - Former Mombasa County Governor, Hassan Joho, has officially declared his 2027 presidential bid.

Speaking on Tuesday in Mombasa, Joho, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) deputy party leader, expressed his intention to compete with President William Ruto and all other aspirants for the position of head of state.

"I finished my politics in Mombasa and left.

"The seat I will fight for is that of the president of Kenya.

"Let them prepare themselves because even I will be in the race for the Kenyan presidency in 2027.

"If it's bad, it's bad. If it's good, it's good.

"I heard Wycliffe Oparanya is seeking the presidency.

"I want to tell my brother we will fight it out but within the ODM party.

"Just watch, you will come to visit me at the State House," he said.

The former county boss further refuted claims that Mombasa residents cannot lead the country in the esteemed position.

"Who told you that if you were born in Mombasa, a son of Mombasa cannot be the president of Kenya? Who told you?" posed the ex-governor.

This is a big blow to former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka since he has been urging ODM leaders led by Raila Odinga and Joho to endorse his presidential bid in 2027 as he has supported Raila three times.

The Kenyan DAILY POST