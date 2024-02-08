Auditor General NANCY GATHUNGU exposes how RUTO ‘looted’ a whopping Sh147 billion without anyone knowing – Look! This is bad!



Thursday, February 8, 2024 - Auditor General Nancy Gathungu has exposed some illegalities committed by both President William Ruto and his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta.

This is after he revealed how Uhuru and Ruto spent billions without approval from Parliament.

The Supplementary Budget Expenditure Report published by Gathungu's office covering the period between 2014 and 2023 shows that cumulatively, both governments spent a whooping Ksh597.7 billion without authorization.

In the document, Gathungu reports that both administrations failed to account for the money within the required timeframe as stipulated by the 2010 constitution.

The Auditor General raised concerns that this may have been a way to misappropriate public funds over the years.

Per the report, in the 2018/19 financial year, the previous government spent Ksh128 billion without approval from the members of parliament.

On the other hand, after taking over, Ruto's government spent the largest amount without approval during the period under review.

"For instance, the report points out that the government spent Ksh147.3 billion in the 2022/2023 Financial Year.

The report also revealed that the Ruto administration spent Ksh7.4 billion to purchase subsidized fertilizer when farmers were in harvesting season.

Gathungu also exposed government health facilities that acquired supplies worth billions pointing out that Ksh187 million worth of supplies have never been used.

Similarly, the Auditor General noted that Kenya may have lost Ksh2 billion in the construction of 10,000 classrooms with some of them later being deemed unfit for use.

Besides spending by the Health and Education ministries, The Treasury was also accused of buying bank shares amounting to Ksh6.3 billion in trade banks namely; the Eastern and South African Trade Development Bank and Africa-Export Import Bank (AFREXIM) bank.

Gathungu also noted that the Treasury approved Ksh21 billion between 2016 and 2022 for relief food.

She remarked that there were minimal guidelines on relief food distribution.

The Kenyan DAILY POST