Father of four married for 16 years says he didn't do white wedding because it's not an 'African cultural value'



Friday, February 16, 2024 – A man called Eko Ako has revealed that he didn't do a white wedding because he believes it's not an African cultural value.

“Kneeling down to propose to a fiancée is not an African cultural value, same as white wedding! You are not obliged to do either of them. I refused to do white wedding, and I have been married for 16 years, and my marriage is blessed with 4 children and lots more,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Friday.

“Once your parents bless your marriage in the presence of your kinsmen, you are good to go. Jesus Christ or priests never blessed any marriage in the Bible. Christ was a guest in the wedding at Cana of Galilee - a marriage transacted according to Jewish tradition.”