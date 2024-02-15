It is time for RAILA ODINGA to become President of AFRICA after being rejected in KENYA – OBASANJO declares





Thursday, February 15, 2024 - Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo has vowed to use his international connections to ensure former Prime Minister Raila Odinga becomes the African Union Chairperson.

The AU chairperson seat will fall vacant next year as its current occupant, Chad's Moussa Faki, is set to finish his two terms.

Raila, 79, has declared interest in the seat and Obasanjo is among senior African leaders who are behind Baba’s bid.

Obasanjo, who flanked Raila Odinga during a presser in Nairobi on Thursday, said ‘It is finally time for the AUC chairperson mantle to rest in East Africa’

The AUC chairperson is the topmost official of the continental bloc as he/she acts as the Chief Executive Officer, legal representative of the AU, and the Commission’s Chief Accounting Officer.

The Chairperson of the Commission is elected by the Assembly for a four-year term, renewable once.

Their functions include: overseeing the Commission’s administration and finances, promoting and popularising the AU’s objectives and enhancing its performance, consulting and coordinating with key stakeholders, and appointing and managing Commission staff.

