It is time for RAILA ODINGA to become President of AFRICA after being rejected in KENYA – OBASANJO declares

The AU chairperson seat will fall vacant next year as its current occupant, Chad's Moussa Faki, is set to finish his two terms.
Raila, 79, has declared interest
in the seat and Obasanjo is among senior African leaders who are behind Baba’s
bid.
Obasanjo, who flanked Raila Odinga during a presser in Nairobi on Thursday, said ‘It is finally time for the AUC chairperson mantle to rest in East Africa’
The AUC chairperson is the
topmost official of the continental bloc as he/she acts as the Chief Executive
Officer, legal representative of the AU, and the Commission’s Chief Accounting
Officer.
The Chairperson of the
Commission is elected by the Assembly for a four-year term, renewable once.
Their functions include:
overseeing the Commission’s administration and finances, promoting and
popularising the AU’s objectives and enhancing its performance, consulting and
coordinating with key stakeholders, and appointing and managing Commission staff.
