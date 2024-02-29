Late actor MATTHEW PERRY's X account hacked by crypto scammers soliciting donations

Thursday, February 29, 2024 – Late actor Matthew Perry's X account has reportedly been hacked by crypto scammers soliciting donations.
Mathew Perry Foundation stated that a link that was recently
advertised directing would-be donors to make contributions to the late actor's
foundation and this leads them to a copycat site.
The foundation said in a statement;
"We have received reports that Matthew's official X
page has been hacked and is directing users to a fraudulent site soliciting
donations via cryptocurrency".
It was also noted that MatthewPerryFoundation.org is the
only legitimate site associated with the foundation and that any other should
not be trusted or donated to.
It's also not known at this point how many people might've
donated through the bunk link and how much they might've lost.
"Friends" star Perry died last
October after his assistant found his body floating in a hot tub at his
L.A. area home. A coroner performed an autopsy, concluding Perry died from
the "acute effects of ketamine," an anaesthetic used to treat
depression. Drowning was listed on the autopsy report as a secondary cause of
death.
