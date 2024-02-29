Late actor MATTHEW PERRY's X account hacked by crypto scammers soliciting donations



Thursday, February 29, 2024 – Late actor Matthew Perry's X account has reportedly been hacked by crypto scammers soliciting donations.

Mathew Perry Foundation stated that a link that was recently advertised directing would-be donors to make contributions to the late actor's foundation and this leads them to a copycat site.

The foundation said in a statement;

"We have received reports that Matthew's official X page has been hacked and is directing users to a fraudulent site soliciting donations via cryptocurrency".

It was also noted that MatthewPerryFoundation.org is the only legitimate site associated with the foundation and that any other should not be trusted or donated to.

It's also not known at this point how many people might've donated through the bunk link and how much they might've lost.

"Friends" star Perry died last October after his assistant found his body floating in a hot tub at his L.A. area home. A coroner performed an autopsy, concluding Perry died from the "acute effects of ketamine," an anaesthetic used to treat depression. Drowning was listed on the autopsy report as a secondary cause of death.