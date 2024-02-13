NJOGU WA NJOROGE’s ex-wife, MARY LINCOLN, treated to an early Valentine's celebration by her new man - Her beauty attracts men like a magnet (PHOTOs).



Tuesday, February 13, 2024 - Controversial gospel singer, Mary Lincoln, has been treated to an early Valentine's surprise by her new man.

The beautiful songstress shared photos on a date with her new lover as millions of couples across the globe prepare to celebrate the special day set aside on February 14 to celebrate love.

In one of the photos posted on her socials, the mother of two is seen holding hands with her lover as they enjoy great moments together.

She was rocking a figure-hugging red dress.

Mary Lincoln is yet to officially introduce her new man to the online community.

However, she has been rocking an engagement ring, even as the identity of her new man remains a mystery.

She parted ways with renowned vernacular media personality, Njogu Wa Njoroge, in 2022 after she was caught in an embarrassing scandal.

See the photos that she shared.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.