AHMEDNASIR blasts RUTO over the Ksh 240 billion Eurobond loan – Imagine Kenyans will repay Sh 600 billion

In a social media post
on Wednesday, Ahmednasir said former president Uhuru Kenyatta's administration
secured a similar loan facility, but Kenyans have little to show for it after
10 years.
Ahmednasir explained
that Kenyans will be forced to repay more than $4 billion (KSh 600 billion) in
the next ten years.
He pointed out that
the country will spend 85% of its taxes on repayment of the loan, which will
hurt the country's development.
"H.E. UHURU's
initially borrowed $ 2 billion EURO BOND about 10 years ago. No one knows what
or how it was used for. At best, it was used for recurrent expenditure.
“At worst, the
usual thievery of the native. For the time being, let us ignore the allegations
that $ 1 billion was deposited in foreign bank accounts and never reached the
city in the sun.
“Now, H.E. Ruto
borrows another $ 2 billion to be repaid with higher interest 10 years down the
road (kicking the can down the road).
“So, 10 years
later, we will be out of pocket $4 billion and interest...surely where are we
taking poor Kenya and her zombie natives? From this year, Kenya will spend 85%
of its taxes on loan repayment...right time should I go back to Mandera?" Ahmednasir posed.
