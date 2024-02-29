RAILA complicates RUTO’s State House matrix as he hints at vying for the presidency in 2027 even with AU role – Look!





Thursday, February 29, 2024 – President William Ruto has been forced to go back to the drawing board ahead of the 2027 General Election.

This is after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga hinted at vying for the presidency in 2027, even if Ruto helps him to bag the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairmanship.

Speaking during the opening of the Marani Vegetable Aggregation and Marketing Centre in Kisii, Raila remarked that becoming the next AUC Chairman will not deter him from vying for president in 2027.

He noted that the decision to drop his bid for the AUC seat and concentrate on a sixth stab for the presidency will be entirely down to him.

This came a day after he stated that he was not retiring from politics.

“If Kenyans will need me for any other job, I'll be available, I will take a break from the AU and come,” he stated.

Raila had been under pressure to name his preferred presidential candidate in the 2027 General Election.

According to the AU laws, the chairman is not allowed to take part in active politics, hence the statement by Raila that he would be forced to take a break from the job.

The Kenyan DAILY POST