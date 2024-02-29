RAILA complicates RUTO’s State House matrix as he hints at vying for the presidency in 2027 even with AU role – Look!

This is after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga hinted at
vying for the presidency in 2027, even if Ruto helps him to bag the African
Union Commission (AUC) Chairmanship.
Speaking during the opening of the Marani Vegetable
Aggregation and Marketing Centre in Kisii, Raila remarked that becoming the
next AUC Chairman will not deter him from vying for president in 2027.
He noted that the decision to drop his bid for the AUC seat
and concentrate on a sixth stab for the presidency will be entirely down to him.
This came a day after he stated that he was not retiring
from politics.
“If Kenyans will need me for any other job, I'll be
available, I will take a break from the AU and come,” he stated.
Raila had been under pressure to name his preferred
presidential candidate in the 2027 General Election.
According to the AU laws, the chairman is not allowed to
take part in active politics, hence the statement by Raila that he would be
forced to take a break from the job.
