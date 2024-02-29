Like UHURU, RUTO short-changes GACHAGUA as he keeps him in the dark over his ‘handshake’ with RAILA ODINGA

Thursday, February 29, 2024 - President William Ruto has reportedly kept his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, in the dark over his recent handshake with opposition leader, Raila Odinga.
Ruto
sneaked out of the country last weekend, where he met with Raila Odinga in a
meeting organised by Ugandan dictator, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.
In the
meeting, Ruto promised to work with Raila Odinga and even assured Museveni that
he would appoint seven of Jakom’s allies to the cabinet.
In
exchange, Raila said he would recognise Ruto as the fifth President of Kenya
and also said he would not organise mass demonstrations against the Kenya
Kwanza Alliance regime.
All this
was happening without Rigathi Gachagua, and according to his handlers, the
second in command saw the photos of Ruto and Raila Odinga’s meeting in Uganda
on social media.
“Yes he saw
the photos on social media like any other Kenyan,” said one of his close aides.
The
bromance between Ruto and Raila Odinga is a repeat of what former President
Uhuru Kenyatta did in 2018 when he entered into a handshake with the same man.
One of the
consequences of these handshakes is that the DP is pushed out to pave the way
for Raila Odinga and this is what is happening to Gachagua.
