Proud and Arrogant: Watch Pastor EZEKIEL sacking one of his employees and humiliating him in front of congregants as he pleads for mercy like a toddler (VIDEO).



Saturday, February 10, 2024 - Controversial pastor Ezekiel Odero of New Life Prayer Center and Church was filmed sacking one of his employees and humiliating him in front of church members during a televised church service.

While it is not clear what led to the man losing his job, Pastor Ezekiel was seen in the video lecturing him like a toddler and dressing him down in church.

He accused him of being disrespectful and cheeky.

“Please forgive me,” the poor man who works at Pastor Ezekiel’s hotel located within his expansive church compound was heard pleading.

“I have forgiven you but you won’t retain your job,” the Man of God said.

Pastor Ezekiel went on to brag about his wealth as he humiliated his employee.

The video has sparked reactions on social media, with most people calling out the Kilifi-based pastor for being arrogant after getting fame and money.

“Pride will humble you Ezekiel,” a social media user wrote.

“Ezekiel exposing himself as the unforgiving deputy Jesus. This is a cult,’’ another user added.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.