Actress SOFIA VERGARA and actor JOE MANGANIELLO settle divorce



Saturday, February 10, 2024 – Hollywood stars, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have settled their divorce six months after ending their marriage.

There was a prenup in place for their marriage, making it easy for Joe and Sofia to keep the assets they accumulated individually in over seven years of being together.

Sofia and Joe don't have any spousal support in place as both of them waived any right to alimony. The exes didn't have any kids together which was kind of a sticking point; Joe wanted kids.

The divorce was settled amicably, and Joe and Sofia seem happy to move on with their lives.