Prophet DAVID OWUOR honoured with a private jet in Brazil as a senior Brazilian Government official reveals the miracles that he performed, leaving them stunned (PHOTOs).

Saturday, February 10, 2024 - Controversial Prophet David Owuor is out of the country for a gospel mission in Brazil.
Owour landed in Brazil
on January 30 and was received by Rosenverg Reis, the State Deputy in the Legislative Assembly of Rio de
Janeiro.
Reis honoured
prophet Owuor with a high-end private jet to facilitate his gospel mission.
“We thank the Man of God for his dedication to spreading the gospel of the cross and the transformative power of Jesus.
"We
have decided as a State to honour him with a high-end Lear Business Jet 45 from
Bombardier Aerospace Manufacturers to facilitate his gospel mission,” he said.
The Prophet's
revival mission began in the vibrant state of Rio de Janeiro with a National
Conference of Pastors and Ministers of the Gospel.
It later
culminated in a massive healing service held in the city of Duque de Caxias as
well as the picturesque coastal city of Cabo Frio.
Large crowds
of people turned up for spiritual and physical restoration.
The Mayor of
Cabo Frio, Magdala Furtado, who organized the meetings in that city alongside her
cabinet, praised prophet Owour.
She claimed
that the prophet miraculously healed the blind and the crippled during his
revival mission.
“The Prophet's message resonates with us and we ask him to continue blessing Brazil.
"Our people need his impactful ministry and message of hope, spiritual renewal, and healing.
"This is a source of inspiration for positive change in our nation.
"Many
reported miraculous healings including the crippled getting up and walking, the
blind receiving back their sight, and deaf people hearing among many other
conditions,” she said.
Among those
healed include senior doctors.
“Two doctors (a senior
cardiologist and a pediatrician) also reported that they were healed from
different conditions,” she said.
Prophet Dr.
David Owuor is expected back in the country on Wednesday.
