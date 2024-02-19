President PUTIN is dating a London-educated 'Barbie' who is 32 years younger than him (PHOTOs)



Monday, February 19, 2024 – Russian President, Vladimir Putin has been romantically linked to a “Barbie” like lady 32 years his junior.

Ekaterina “Katya” Mizulina, 39, a UK-educated art historian who heads Russia’s pro-Kremlin Safe Internet League, has emerged as the 71-year-old Putin’s lover

“Katya Mizulina is completely to Putin’s taste,” Russian human-rights campaigner Olga Romanova told Ukraine’s Channel 24.

“This Barbie [expletive] type has always suited him very well.”

Romanova likened Mizulina to an earlier alleged Putin lover — Svetlana Krivonogikh, a strip-club owner and multimillionaire in St. Petersburg who is the alleged mother of the president’s love child, Luiza, 20.

“[Putin is] 71 years old, let’s not be ageist,” Romanova said sarcastically. “In general, the man is in full bloom, why not?”





Putin, who divorced his wife of 30 years, Lyudmila, in 2014, has long been rumored to be in a relationship with 40-year-old former Olympic gymnast Alina Kabaeva — and the pair are believed to share two or three children.

But Ukrainian media outlets and independent Russian Telegram channels have been circulating claims that he has found a “new flame for companionship” in Mizulina, the daughter of member of parliament Elena Mizulina, 69.

The warmongering Russian leader and the online censorship campaigner were said to “have grown close recently,” reported the Russian Telegram site Kremlevskaya Tabakerka.

The site stressed that its sources “were extremely careful in talking about it, because no one can offer a 100% confirmation.”





Her mum, Elena Mizulina graduated from the School of Oriental and African Studies at the University of London in 2004 with degrees in art history and Indonesian language.

She worked as a translator for official Russian delegations visiting China before joining the Safe Internet League in 2017.